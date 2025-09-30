Signaturefd LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited $G

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $115,807,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $64,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 109.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,615,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,129,000 after purchasing an additional 710,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Genpact by 421.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 620,201 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

