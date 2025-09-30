Signaturefd LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total transaction of $672,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $87,394,261.50. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $716.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $757.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.87. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $394.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.80, a P/E/G ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

