Signaturefd LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 210.7% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.69 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

