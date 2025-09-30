Signaturefd LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock worth $6,789,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

