Signaturefd LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ferguson by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Ferguson by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

