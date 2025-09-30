Signaturefd LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Roblox by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Roblox by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $141.61 on Tuesday. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of -99.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 275,015 shares in the company, valued at $36,907,013. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,876 shares of company stock valued at $39,004,569. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.