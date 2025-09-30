Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EWU stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.