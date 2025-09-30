Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.