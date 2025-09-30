Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12,538.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 84,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SCCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock worth $123,102 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.