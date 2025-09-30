Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 60.7% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 259.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $895,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.0% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

