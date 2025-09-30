Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after buying an additional 306,476 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 114,936.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Intel Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

