Signaturefd LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

