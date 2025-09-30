Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $225.76 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $249.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,720.24. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $601,783.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 542,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,023,876. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,947,739 shares of company stock valued at $438,614,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

