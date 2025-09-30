Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,586,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total value of $76,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,332. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $248.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.83 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

