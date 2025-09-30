Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $71.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

