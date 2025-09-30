Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11,737.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 724,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,432 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $134.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

