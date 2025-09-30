Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 6,774.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

