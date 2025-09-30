Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $560.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,061.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

