Signaturefd LLC Sells 106 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 36.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 12.0% during the second quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $112.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

