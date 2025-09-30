Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

