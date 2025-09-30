Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3,903.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 165,466.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.