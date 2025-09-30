Signaturefd LLC Sells 808 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 292,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Citigroup raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.