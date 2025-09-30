Signaturefd LLC Sells 972 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PDD by 16,268.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in PDD by 7.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

