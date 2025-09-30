Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Aegon NV $AEG

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Aegon NV has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

