SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPYG opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.55.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

