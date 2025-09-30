SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Stock Holdings Trimmed by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $230.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $234.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.