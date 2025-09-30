Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.04 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.86 ($0.32). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 23.86 ($0.32), with a volume of 434,762 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Speedy Hire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

