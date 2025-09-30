SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.69.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.