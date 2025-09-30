State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Snap-On by 28.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SNA opened at $344.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $284.38 and a 52 week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.