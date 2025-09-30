State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in AeroVironment by 171.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 56.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 890.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.69.

AeroVironment stock opened at $308.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.32, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $317.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

