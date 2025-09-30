State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 408.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,100 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.08 per share, for a total transaction of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,782,332.80. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Agree Realty Stock Down 1.1%

ADC opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 436.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

