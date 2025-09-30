State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE opened at $220.51 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

