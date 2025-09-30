State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Leidos Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.
Leidos Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.
Insider Transactions at Leidos
In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.21.
About Leidos
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
