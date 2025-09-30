State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Wabtec $WAB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wabtec by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $340,954.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,586,965.53. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

