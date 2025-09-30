State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kenvue by 77.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3,092.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 575,567 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,553,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after acquiring an additional 215,188 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 440,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 89,208.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 target price on Kenvue in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

