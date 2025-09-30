State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

