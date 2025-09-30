State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 976.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 86,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

