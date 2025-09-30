State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GTES opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.98%.The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

