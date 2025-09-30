State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $170.33 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $170,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 505.3% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day moving average of $254.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

