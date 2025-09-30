State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. Stifel Financial Corporation has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

