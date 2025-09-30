State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 623,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 569,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:A opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.