State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.96 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,053,000 after acquiring an additional 137,363 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Generac by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,615,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 812,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Generac stock opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

