State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Unified Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 34.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

