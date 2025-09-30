State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In other news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,204,462 shares of company stock worth $420,370,484. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

