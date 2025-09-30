State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.7%

PRU opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

