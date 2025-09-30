State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Badger Meter worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.00.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BMI opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average is $210.27. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.