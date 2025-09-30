State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $144.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

