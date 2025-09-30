State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.76 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

