State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6,709.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 176,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

