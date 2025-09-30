State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,213.68. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $97,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,941.35. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $4,241,022. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

KTOS opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.